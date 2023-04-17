Back-to-Back No-No’s

ETV News Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

As if Thursday’s no-hitter was not good enough, Haven Byerly did all she could to top that performance. Carbon was up in Morgan on Friday afternoon, not that it mattered to Byerly who she was facing. She pitched another seven straight innings without giving up a hit as the Dinos took it 4-0.

The Trojans could not even put the ball in play as Byerly struck out 16 of the 25 batters she faced. That’s now 14 innings of no-hit ball. Her line over the past two games is as follows: 14 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB and 29 K.

At the dish, Makayla Scovill hit a two-run homerun while Taylor Secor went 2-3 with a double. Meanwhile, Brielle Sandoval and Reese Ardohain each drove in one runner apiece.

Up next, the Dinos (7-4, 3-0) have five home games this week. They will play North Sanpete (12-4) on Monday, Lehi (10-8) on Tuesday, Emery (9-7, 3-3) on Wednesday, Duchesne (10-4) on Thursday and Canyon View (14-4, 3-1) on Saturday. Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.