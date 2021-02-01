Lady Eagles Fall Short in Back-to-Back Games Against No.10 Casper

USU Eastern Press Release

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles were on the road in Wyoming this weekend. With NJC canceling the Friday matchup, the Lady Eagles looked to play back-to-back games against the host team, #10 Casper College. Thursday night’s game proved to be a physical matchup for both teams with Casper able to edge out the seven-point win, 70-63.

Two players scored in double figures for USU Eastern. Sophomore guard Kacelyn Toomer had 18 points while freshman forward Kaija Glasker ended with 14. Freshman forward Ella Bradley ended the game with a strong stat line for the Lady Eagles with four assists, seven points and seven rebounds. USU Eastern shot only 52.6 percent from the line, but the Lady Eagles were able to outscore the #10 Thunderbirds in the paint, on second chance points as well as bench points.

The Lady Eagles fell 79-56 in the second game to Casper, shooting 37.7 percent from the field in the game. The Thunderbirds shot 42.1 percent from three-point land, hitting eight as a team. Unable to cut Casper’s lead, the Lady Eagles were still able to out-rebound them 33 to 19.

Scoring in double figures for USU Eastern were sophomore guard Kinlee Toomer with 11 points and freshman point guard Brooklyn Perkins with 10. For the seventh consecutive game, the Eagles have dominated the rebounds against their opponent.

“The team battled against a tough opponent for two games back to back. Late in the first game, we were able to cut the lead to three but came up short,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton. “Both games were very physical and great learning opportunities for us heading into conference play. I like the determination and drive the team is playing with after seven games.”

USU Eastern will open conference play at home on Tuesday, Feb. 9 against Colorado Northwestern Community College at 5 p.m.