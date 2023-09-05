Lady Eagles Hold Off Spartans to Win Conference Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno

Conference play has officially begun for the USU Eastern Lady Eagles. After a 2-0 preseason campaign, Eastern welcomed the Colorado Northwestern Community College Lady Spartans on Saturday for the first conference match of the season.

Both teams traded punches, keeping the game knotted at 0-0 throughout the first half. The Lady Eagles finally broke through in the 80th minute thanks to an Andie Andrus header. USU Eastern won a late corner that led to the Andrus winner. The goal is Andrus’ fifth goal of the year.

Eastern held on defensively to win 1-0 and start conference play with a win.

The Lady Eagles will now travel to Kennewick, Washington to face the Pacific Northwest Christian College Gladiators. The Gladiators are a new addition to the Scenic West Athletic Conference for the 2023 soccer season. The match is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 7.