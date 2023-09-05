No. 17 Eagles Impose Their Will Against Spartans

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno

Sept. 2 marked the beginning of Scenic West Conference play for the No. 17 USU Eastern men’s soccer team. The Eagles welcomed the Colorado Northwestern Spartans to the Castleview Hospital Field.

William Mugisha wasted no time, scoring his fifth goal of the season in the 22nd minute. Aleksander Mihajlovic scored in the 28th minute, assisted by Osvaldo Escalona , to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage before the end of the first half. The goal was Mihajlovic’s first of the young season.

Mugisha continued to score at a high rate, adding his second of the day in the 65th minute, assisted by Eric Estrada . The sophomore has six goals this season. DJ Gillespe scored the dagger in the 81st minute to secure Eastern’s first conference win, 4-0.

To compliment the dominant offensive play by the Eagles, USU Eastern held the Spartans to just three shots in the match. Goalkeeper Diego Useche saved all three Spartan shots.

Following the win, Eastern will continue conference play with a trip to Kennewick, Washington to take on newly-added conference foe, Pacific Northwest Christian College. The match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 7.