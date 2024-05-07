Lady Eagles Sweep Road Series Against Southern Nevada

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 1

USU Eastern traveled to Henderson Nevada over the weekend, opening their series with a 7-5 victory over the College of Southern Nevada. The game began with a strong offensive start for Utah State Eastern, racking up four runs in the opening inning. Cindy Martinez smacked a double to drive in two runs, with Gia Bruno adding a double of her own for another RBI. Maddy Jennings also contributed with a two-run single later in the game, sealing the deal for her team.

Throughout the game, Eastern maintained their lead, although the Coyotes kept the pressure on by pulling within one run by the sixth inning. Utah State Eastern’s lineup held strong, with Martinez going 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and Maddy Jennings adding three RBI’s on two hits.

Pitching for Utah State Eastern, Addison Hess allowed 10 hits and five runs. Hess pitched a complete game, striking out three and walking five, which was enough to secure the victory.

Game 2

The Lady Eagles secured another win against the CSN in game two of their four game series, pulling off a tight 7-6 victory. The team’s performance was credited to strong hitting, especially from Micaela Resler and Cindy Martinez . Resler not only scored a run but also drove in two, including a crucial home run. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a homer and an RBI.

Elissa Gibson provided a spark with a triple and an RBI, going 3-for-3 and scoring twice. Brinley Johnson added a double to her day, driving the ball deep. Maddy Jennings continued her consistent performance with two hits and an RBI, maintaining pressure on CSN’s pitchers.

On the mound, Brinley Johnson pitched a complete game, allowing six earned runs off 10 hits while striking out seven. Despite Southern Nevada rallying to tie the game mid-way through, Johnson held her composure, preventing any further damage and ensuring her team stayed ahead.

Game 3

The following morning, the Lady Eagles overwhelmed the Coyotes in the third game of their series, dominating with a decisive 13-2 victory. The offensive strength of USU Eastern was on full display as they racked up 15 hits. The team exploded with 10 runs in the first inning, setting the tone for the game and effectively sealing the victory early. Micaela Resler , Paige Herbon , and Cindy Martinez were particularly on fire, combining for nine runs and driving in multiple runs to spearhead the attack.

Micaela Resler had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored. Paige Herbon matched her intensity, also bagging three hits, including a double, and driving in two runs. Cindy Martinez contributed with a double and two RBI’s. The offensive surge was capped by Brinley Johnson , who hit a home run and tallied four RBI’s.

On the mound, Addison Hess turned in a solid performance, pitching a complete game over five innings due to the mercy rule. She allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six, providing the stability needed to complement the team’s batting performance.

Game 4

USU Eastern rounded off their series with another impressive game and a 17-8 victory against the College of Southern Nevada. The win capped a series marked by aggressive batting, moving the Lady Eagles to a 25-20 overall record and 17-19 in conference play, while the Coyotes struggled to find their rhythm, falling to 13-33 overall and 8-26 in conference.

Utah State Eastern showcased a powerful offensive performance that led them to 19 hits throughout the game. Gia Bruno was a standout, hitting three of those, including a double, and driving in three runs. Brinnley Anderson also made significant contributions with three hits and two RBI’s.

The game featured a massive third inning where Utah State Eastern scored eight runs, effectively setting the tone for the remainder of the contest. Another explosive inning in the sixth added another eight runs to seal their victory. Contributions came from across the lineup, with Maddy Jennings highlighting the inning with a two-run homer.

On the mound, Brinley Johnson pitched a complete game for Utah State Eastern, allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five.

USU Eastern (25-20, 17-19) played their final regular reason series at home against 6th ranked College of Southern Idaho (41-11, 29-5) on Friday, May 3 at 1 p.m. at the USU Eastern Softball Field.