Lady Eagles Wrap Up Regular Season With Back-to-Back Wins

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles wrapped up the regular season with back-to-back home wins over the Community Christian Saints on Sunday and Monday at the BDAC.

Originally slated to play the two games Friday and Saturday, weather postponed the regular season finales to an untraditional Sunday and Monday. The delay had zero affect on the Lady Eagles, who ended the regular season 22-8 overall and 14-4 in conference play.

Sunday afternoon, the Lady Eagles methodically pulled away, winning each of the four quarters en route to an 80-48 win.

Brinlee McRae poured in a team-best 19 points, hitting 9-13 attempts from the field. McRae did more than just score the basketball as she stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Offense came early and often for the Lady Eagles as 12 players scored at least two points. Brooklyn Palmer and Kacelyn Toomer both scored 11 and Janel Blazzard chipped in with 10.

“The team did a great job adjusting and being ready to play today,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton following the win. “They were excited to play for Dana (Montgomery) and the sophomores. We are all looking forward to one more game at home tomorrow.”

There were no signs of a letdown in the final home game of the year on Monday afternoon as the Lady Eagles once again took care of business with a 96-43 win.

Racing out to a 26-9 lead at the end of the first period, the Lady Eagles won each of the next three quarters convincingly. The victory gives USU Eastern a final record of 10-1 at the BDAC for the 2022-23 season.

Palmer was once again dynamic as she posted a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Blazzard scored 15 points, handed out five assists and secured five rebounds. McRae led the team in steals with four and scored 12 points in a starting role.

Kacelyn Toomer finished a perfect 5-5 from the three-point line in the final home game of her USU Eastern career. Toomer also finished with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

With the regular season now in the books, the Lady Eagles will take the remainder of the week off in preparation for the Scenic West Athletic Conference Tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho. Entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed, USU Eastern will face No. 3 Salt Lake Community College on Thursday, March 9.