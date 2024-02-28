Lady Panthers Advance in State Tournament

The Pinnacle Panthers had a first-round game against the Tintic Miners on Saturday in the 1A state tournament. The Panthers went into the game only winning Tintic on three occasions in the last 14 years.

Pinnacle started the game off well, gaining the lead that they would hold for the majority of the matchup. The Miners would play tough the entire game, maintaining a close score and knocking down threes. Tintic would eventually gain the lead with a little over two minutes left.

Carolina Vasquez would then answer back with a back cut layup as well as Jostyn McLean adding a solid put-back score and knocking down two free throws while the pressure was on, giving the Lady Panthers the lead as time dwindled down, 49-45.

The Panther defense would finish out the game strong, holding off the Lady Miners, getting the first-round tournament win, 50-47. They will advance to face the number one seeded, Monument Valley next for the second round.