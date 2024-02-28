Desert Wave Pool Celebrates Re-Opening of Indoor Pool

On Monday afternoon, the highly-anticipated re-opening of Price City’s Desert Wave Pool indoor pool was celebrated by community members, local officials, students, employees and more.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) was in attendance to kick-off the grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos welcomed everyone to the event and informed those in attendance that it was a project that was a big undertaking for the city and Carbon School District, it could not have been done without the collaboration.

The pool is now up to date with everything that a swimmer could need, including the latest pumps and technology. Mayor Kourianos expressed his gratitude for the partnership between the city and school district, sharing that the community now has a safe pool to swim and compete in.

The mayor believes that projects and contributions such as this one sends a message to those that come into the community that they care and are competitive while wanting to take care of the people and the swimmers that are local ambassadors.

“You know, they always say that our kids are our best assets, and I believe that,” Mayor Kourianos said before thanking Coach Kamra Davis and Tamara Gray, Price City Facilities Manager, saying that their instrumental help contributed greatly to this project being the success that it was.

The mayor then turned the time over to Carbon School District’s Superintendent, Mika Salas, who said that it was a wonderful day to be celebrating the grand re-opening of the indoor pool. She stated that the district values the partnership with Carbon County, with Price City and with all of the other agencies.

“The village has to raise the children, and so that’s what we’re all trying to do,” said Supt. Salas.

She then said that they wished to provide the best facilities possible for the students and children so that, no matter where they go, they can come home and have the best.

Festivities continued throughout the day following the ribbon cutting, including drawings for prizes, discounts on passes and admission and more. The pool thanked Pepsi for their donation, in which drinks and other refreshments were available to patrons.