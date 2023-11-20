Lady Panthers Overwhelm Freedom Prep

The Lady Panthers traveled to Provo to face Freedom Prep Academy on Friday. After four quarters, the final score was a lopsided 37-2.

The leading scorer of the game was Heather Kerr, shooting 44% with 17 points. She was also a menace on the defensive side with three steals and four blocks.

Jostyn McLean finished the game with a double-double, going 40% with 12 points. She brought down 11 rebounds and was also quite disruptive on the defensive side with four steals and two blocks.

The Lady Panthers ended the game with 19 total steals as one player had three and the other four finished with four apiece. They also had seven blocks on the night.

Pinnacle is now 2-0 on the season. Next up, they will travel to West Valley to face American Prep WV on Monday.