SEUALG Debuts New Location, Name

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) debuted its new location and new name during the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s November luncheon. Members of the community were invited to visit the new location and learn more about the rebranding on Thursday.

Jade Powell serves as the Deputy Director of the organization, which has been rebranded to the Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA). He spoke on behalf of the SERDA team during the luncheon.

For decades, the organization has served Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties with programs ranging from senior services, food banks, and other poverty-alleviation aid assisting with community and economic development through planning and revolving loan funds. The rebranding comes after 54 years of being known as SEUALG, AOG, ALG and the many other names and nicknames given over the decades, the organization shared.

“The new name, SERDA, is capitalizing on the role the organization has played with creating regional development in the four-county region from community and economic development to social and personal development through lifting people out of poverty,” SERDA shared.

Along with the new name comes a new location for the organization after 30 years of residing in the former Reeves Elementary School in Price. The new location on Fairgrounds Road in Price offers space for SERDA’s administrative offices, the Carbon County Food Bank and other community services programs.

The land on Fairgrounds Road was donated to SERDA by Carbon County while funding for the buildings was made possible by the Community Impact Board, which uses mineral lease funds to serve local communities.

While most of SERDA will relocate to Fairgrounds Road, the Business and Technical Assistance Center will remain on Carbon Avenue, Powell explained. The rest of SERDA will be moving to the new space in the coming days.

“SERDA is looking to a new future with new facilities and a new name,” said SERDA Community Services and Equity Director Julie Rosier. “The agency is ‘developing’ all the time with new programs and projects for the region.”

The new address for SERDA and the Carbon County Food Bank is 252 South Fairground Road in Price. For more information, please call (435) 637-5444.