Lady Panthers Remain Undefeated

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Panthers have been dominating the court this season, going 3-0 to start the season. Pinnacle won its third matchup in dominate fashion again American Prep on Tuesday.

The Black and Purple gave fans plenty to cheer for in the non-conference matchup in Price. The team opened the game with a easy win, taking the first set 25-7. The Lady Panthers followed that up with a 25-11 win in the second to go up 2-0.

The visiting Lady Eagles tried to stay alive in the third, but Pinnacle was too much. The Panthers capped off the game with a 25-12 win to sweep the Eagles 3-0 and secure their third-straight victory.

Senior Madison Sasser had a standout game for Pinnacle, leading the team with six kills. Junior Orionna Manchester ended the night with two digs and a kill while Heather Kerr finished with two kills and two digs. Freshman Jazmyne Mullis led the team in aces with three while Xylee Perry and Luz Ruelas had two apiece.

Pinnacle (3-0) will host its first region game of the season against Navajo Mountain (0-0) on Friday. The action will get underway at 6:15 p.m.