Dinos Lead at Palisade

Region 12 golf teams continued the season when they met in Palisade on Tuesday morning. For the first time this season, the Carbon Dinos took the lead over the Richfield Wildcats, ending the game with a team score of 328.

The Dinos were followed by the Wildcats at 331 strokes. Third, fourth and fifth places went to Juab (333), Delta (344) and Manti (351), respectively. The Emery Spartans (354), Canyon View Falcons (356) and North Sanpete Hawks (361) rounded out the scoring in sixth, seventh and eighth place.

Dino Rydge Butler was the top overall finisher of the day, ending with a score of 75. Next, Region 12 will compete at Sunset View on Aug. 30.