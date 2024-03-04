Lady Panthers Season Comes to an End

The Lady Panthers continued in the 1A State Championship, as they traveled to Richfield for the second-round game against the number one seeded Monument Valley Cougars.

Pinnacle started the game off strong, but couldn’t hold off the skilled squad, as they would fall 64-28. Jostyn McLean would finish the game leading the Panthers with 12 points. Heather Kerr followed, scoring 10 for her team. They then prepared to play the Wayne Badgers, who were seeded at nine.

McLean had another solid game, leading the Panthers with 15 points, and Kerr ended her night with seven points. Pinnacle would fall against Wayne with another game where the second quarter brought a big run by the opposing team. 56-28 would be the final score.

The Lady Panthers will have most of their roster returning next year. They will look to take the next step in the 24-25 season and make a boom in the State Tournament.