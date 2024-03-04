Green River Finishes Eighth at State

After a tough loss to the Milford Tigers in the second round, the Pirates were set to take on the Altamont Longhorns for a consolation matchup at Richfield High School. The boys put up 20 in the first quarter and kept that lead until the end of the game, winning Altamont, 60-47. Raul Mendoza had a big game, putting up 25 points, scoring 15 from three-point land. Luis Hernandez had four made three pointers, ending his game with 17 points, in the win.

The next day, Green River faced a familiar foe against the Whitehorse Raiders. With a little over two minutes left in the game, Green River trailed by two points, as Mendoza tied it up at 45. Rolando Anguiano then had a nice floater to give them the lead with 90 seconds left. Whitehorse would answer back with a mid-range jumper, tying it up once again.

Luis Hernandez had a great pump fake to drive in for the bucket and the lead. With 30 seconds remaining and a desperate Whitehorse team looking to get the turnover to keep their hopes alive, Antonio Macias would then find Ryker Meadows down low, to score the basket for Green River, giving them a four-point lead and eventually the win.

They next played in the sixth-place game against the Valley Buffaloes. The Pirates struggled in the first quarter, but still were in the fight with a score at the half in favor of Valley, 15-14. The second half would bring a much more focused Valley team. They would close out with the win, outscoring Green River 37-18 in the second half.

The Pirates season ends with an eight-place finish for the tough Green River squad after an exciting season from the young men.