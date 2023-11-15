Lady Panthers Start Season Off Strong *Photo Gallery*

Pinnacle started off the season with a game against Wasatch Academy on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers steadily kept a gap between them and the opposing Tigers.

Junior Kaydence Romero received player of the game honors. She had a good game all around, scoring seven points and getting four steals defensively. Heather Kerr, also a junior, was the leading scorer with 14 points. She shot 50% from the field and had three steals. Jostyn McLean, another junior, brought down 14 rebounds to go along with seven points and three steals.

The final score was 30-18 in favor of the Lady Panthers. Pinnacle’s next four games will be on the road, with the first being against Freedom Prep Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.