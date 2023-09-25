Lady Panthers Welcome Monument Valley

The Lady Panthers welcomed the Monument Valley Cougars to their home court on Friday evening for a conference match. The Cougars swiped at the Panthers out the gate, ending the first set with a score of 25-9.

In the second set, Pinnacle was unable to find a groove and earned eight points to Monument Valley’s 25 more. In the third set, the Lady Panthers fought back harder and were able to secure 18 more points. Unfortunately, that was not enough to even the scales.

The game ended with Monument Valley victorious with a final score of 3-0. Up next, the Lady Panthers (4-11) will travel to Springville to take on Merit Prep Academy on Wednesday.