Eastern Utah Women’s Health Welcomes New Team Member

Recently, Eastern Utah Women’s Health (EUWH) made the exciting announcement that they are adding another to their team. The health team introduced Cazzie J. Hunt-Howa, stating that she is a skilled and compassionate mental health therapist.

“Cazzie brings a deep commitment to providing quality mental health care to our community,” EUWH shared. “Cazzie’s education in mental health, along with her dedication to improving the lives of individuals, aligns perfectly with Eastern Utah Women’s Health’s mission to offer comprehensive healthcare services that address both physical and emotional well-being.”

With this addition, the team is confident that they can enhance the support that they provide to all patients. Hunt-Howa holds a Master of Social Work degree from Utah State University and has two years of experience with diverse populations as an intern at both the health office and Four Corners Behavioral Health.

Areas of learning for Hunt-Howa include anxiety, depression, trauma, self-care and mindfulness. She is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) trained, as well as certified in Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART).

EUWH stated that she is passionate about helping individuals navigate life’s challenges and achieve a higher level of mental wellness. Hunt-Howa’s therapeutic approach is characterized by a person-centered and humanistic perspective.

“She believes in creating a safe and supportive environment where clients can openly express their thoughts and feelings. Her goal is to collaborate with clients to develop personalized strategies that empower them to overcome obstacles and lead fulfilling lives,” said EUWH.

Hunt-Howa is available for appointments Monday through Thursday. Those that are interested in scheduling a session with her or learning more about her services can call or text Eastern Utah Women’s Health at (435) 637-0313.

“We are excited about the positive impact Cazzie will have on our patients and the Eastern Utah Women’s Health community. Please join us in welcoming her in her new role on our team,” EUWH concluded. “We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional health care to the individuals we serve.”