Lady Pirates Battle at Home *Photo Gallery*

Green River had a pair of home bills last week, one on Thursday and one on Saturday. The Lady Pirates first welcomed Wayne in what turned out to be a tight contest.

Back and forth it went as the two teams played well into the night. After spitting the first four sets at two apiece, the match headed into the fifth and final set. Wayne jumped out in front, taking control. Green River attempted a comeback, but came up short. In the end, the Lady Badgers went out on top in the fierce battle 3-2.

The Pirates then played a familiar foe, Wendover, on Saturday. In the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams, Green River ended in front 3-1 for the third time.

Up next, Green River (3-5) will take on Pinnacle (2-5) at home on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates will then set their sails to Montezuma Creek to face Whitehorse (0-2) on Thursday.