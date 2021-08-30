Tough Week for Pirates *Photo Gallery*

Green River had a hard time putting together a clean game last week, falling in each of their three matches. Errors certainly played their part in the Pirates’ struggles, as did consistency at the plate.

The Pirates were no-hit on Wednesday against Bryce Valley and ultimately fell 5-0. Things turned ugly on Friday when Panguitch came to town. The visitors jumped out in front with seven runs in the first, three in the second and six in the third. Panguitch turned 19 hits into 16 runs to win 16-2.

In the final contest of the week, the Pirates took on Wendover. Green River kicked the ball around the field, committing 12 errors that led to seven unearned runs. The miscues hurt the Pirates and resulted into a 12-4 loss.

Green River (1-10) will travel to play Piute (12-0) on Wednesday before facing Wayne (8-3) at home on Friday.