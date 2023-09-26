Lady Pirates Battle with the Lady Cougars

On Saturday afternoon, the Lady Pirates welcomed the Monument Valley Lady Cougars to their home net for a conference match.

Both teams fought hard during the competition, ending a tight first set with a score of 26-24 with the Lady Cougars in the lead. The second set followed in a similar fashion, with Monument Valley keeping the slight advantage, 25-23.

Finally, in the third set, the Lady Cougars secured the win 25-16. The game ended with the Lady Cougars taking the win with a final score of 3-0.

Green River (4-7) now has a short break before they travel to take on Monticello on Thursday afternoon.