Lady Pirates Open Season with a Sweep

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The Lady Pirates started the 2023 season off strong with a win against Bryce Valley on Friday. The roadtrip to Tropic was not a deterrent for Green River as the ladies walked away with a sweep.

The Pirates and Mustangs traded points throughout the first set, but Green River pulled away take it 25-21. The Lady Pirates really found their groove in the second set, easily outpacing Bryce Valley to win 25-18.

The Mustangs tried to save the sinking ship in the third set, but Green River was too much. The Lady Pirates capped it off with a 25-18 victory to seal the 3-0 sweep.

The Lady Pirates (1-0) will have another non-region matchup on Aug. 17 against Escalante (1-0). The road game will begin at 6:15 p.m.