Pinnacle Bests Rockwell in Season Opener

Pinnacle started the season on a high note with a win against Rockwell on Friday. The Lady Panthers used their home turf to their advantage to win the matchup 3-1.

The teams went back and forth in the first set, trading points. Rockwell came out on top, 25-22, to take the 1-0 advantage. The Lady Panthers responded in the second set with a 25-20 victory.

Pinnacle rode that momentum into the third set, taking another win, 25-19. With a chance to seal the victory, the Panthers were aggressive in the fourth set. The team came out on top once again, 25-18, to take the game 3-1.

Senior Heather Kerr was a shining star for the Panthers, recording five kills, five digs and a block. Sophomore Xylee Perry led the team in assists with six to go along with two digs and a kill.

Pinnacle (1-0) will take to the court again on Aug. 17 against Merit Prep (0-0). The home matchup is slated for 6:30 p.m.