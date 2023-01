ETV News Stock photo by Jamie Swank

After falling on the road on Thursday, the Lady Pirates were back on the ships Friday pointed toward Montezuma Creek.

There, Whitehorse did little to welcome in its visitors. The Raiders fought off Green River in the region opener to defeat the Pirates 68-47.

Green River (1-12, 0-1) will next travel to Monument Valley (7-4, 0-0) on Tuesday before hosting Monticello (1-6, 0-0) on Wednesday.