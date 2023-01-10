Pirates Lose Footing

ETV News Stock photo by Jamie Swank

Green River was back on the court Friday after the long break to face Whitehorse. The Pirates battled hard during the first eight minutes and it paid off with a 10-9 lead.

The advantage was short lived, however, as the Raiders exploded for 68 points in the final three quarters. Meanwhile, Green River struggled to get going on offense and ultimately lost 77-32.

Luis Hernandez had himself a game with 22 points. Raul Mendoza added another 15 while Bridjer and Ryker Meadows each scored six.

The Pirates (6-7, 0-1) will continue on the road on Tuesday to play Monument Valley (3-7). They will then host Monticello (3-7) on Wednesday.