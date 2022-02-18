Lady Pirates Pillage Pinnacle *Photo Gallery*

Both Green River and Pinnacle wrapped of their seasons on Thursday evening in Price.

The visitors took control early and led by six at the break, 19-13. Green River then put the game away in the third, outscoring the Panthers 12-2. Pinnacle made a late push, but ultimately fell 36-25.

Abigail Erwin continued her strong campaign with 15 points followed by 13 from Jenilee Keener. The Panthers, on the other hand, spread out their scoring as Samantha Kessler tallied eight, Kemery Stuckenschneider scored seven and Heather Kerr recorded five points.

The teams will now await their seeding for the tournament, which will be released on Monday, Feb. 21.