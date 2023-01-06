Lady Pirates Scare Marshals

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Pirates traveled to Eagle Mountain on Thursday night to take on Rockwell. Green River struggled to get going early, allowing the Marshals to gain a 20-13 lead at the break.

The Pirates fought incredibly hard in the third quarter and scored more than they did in the first half. The 15 point-effort made it a two-point game, but that is as close as it would come. The Marshals rallied late and went on to win 48-42.

Abigail Erwin led the scoring with 23 points, including one three-pointer. Jenilee Keener also hit a three and ended the night with 11 points. Also chipping in with six points was Rosa Barragan while Jordynne Gringerich scored two.

The Pirates (1-11) will now gear up for their first region game against Whitehorse (2-7) on the road Friday.