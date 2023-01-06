New Member for Emery School Board

By Julie Johansen

As the regular session of the Emery School Board meeting began on Wednesday, Business Administrator Jackie Allred administered the oath of office to Royd Hatt and James Winn. Hatt is starting his ninth term and Winn is beginning his first term. Board members Todd Huntington, Tracey Johnson and Kenzi Guymon, along with Emery School District Superintendent Ryan Maughan, were also in attendance.

At an earlier work session that evening, three items of business were discussed. Marc Stilson requested the use of school buildings for Cub Scouts without a fee based on community service purposes. Supt. Maughan responded that this would be up to each individual principal. The larger capital outlay items for 2023 were also reviewed. In addition, the possibility of online board meetings was discussed. With the attorney’s advice, it was decided not to implement broadcasting at this time.

Wyatt Gardner completed his Eagle Scout Project at Cleveland Elementary and presented a slideshow of the project to the board. His project reconstructed the dugout roofs on the ball fields at the school. The board thanked him for his service and a job well done.

Trent Huntsman, Westland Construction, then updated the board on the construction at Emery High. The work is still on schedule but the limit of masonry blocks to two truckloads per week could present problems when the weather breaks. Steel trusses are being delivered for the broilers now to keep the February work on schedule.

Next, motions to appoint Royd Hatt as the new board president and Tracey Johnson as the vice president were approved by the board. Hatt also congratulated Johnson on the job she has done for the last four years.

Superintendent Maughan then recommended two names for hiring for the board’s approval, including Jaycie Gardner as a special education aide at Canyon View Middle School and Kyla Ryan as a kindergarten aide at Cleveland Elementary. The board gave approval for both names pending the completion of a background checks.

Changes in the food services account charges were also discussed. A revision was made in the policy to allow emergency charges while keeping the student’s financial record private. The district will still follow those procedures in the policy. A donation was then accepted for a used 3D printer with a value of $75,000 offered by a company in Tremonton. It will be used in the STEM courses at Emery High.

The student council officers from Emery High helped Principal Steve Gordon with his school presentation to the board. After attending a leadership training last summer, they have created a mission statement for the school, which includes more activities. Counselor Felicia Jeffs reported that more ACT testing opportunities are being offered.

Continuing, a Dr. Morris from Emery Medical Center recently gave students a presentation regarding eating disorders. Instructional coaches Peter Moulton and Courtnee Justice have been mentoring new teachers, reviewing school data and encouraging student engagement. Principal Gordon praised his staff and their commitment to the school and students.

To conclude, Supt. Maughan recognized the passing of Olive McArthur, who served the district for 37 years and was also a former student. He offered heartfelt sympathy to the families.