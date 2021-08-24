Lady Pirates Secure Second Win

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River split the first two games with Wendover at a tournament to begin the year. The two teams met up once again on Friday in Wendover for another match.

The Lady Pirates jumped out in front early with a 25-19 first-set win. The second set was extremely close as the squads traded points down the stretch. The Lady Wildcats eventually won out, taking it 28-26.

The third set was much like the second and also required additional points. This time, it was Green River that came out on top, 27-25. The Lady Pirates then put the game away with a 25-19 fourth set to take the rubber match 3-1.

Green River (2-4) will host Wayne (0-1) on Thursday before welcoming Wendover (4-3) on Saturday.