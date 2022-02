ETV News stock photo by Mistie Bastian

On Tuesday, Green River made the trip down to Escalante. The Lady Pirates struggled to get going and did not score their first point until the second quarter.

The Lady Moquis dominated the contest and transformed its 25-9 halftime lead into a 56-19 victory. Abigail Erwin scored 12 points for Green River while Jenilee Keener tallied six points.

Green River (2-14, 1-4) will next host Pinnacle (4-14, 0-5) today at 5:30 p.m.