Lady Pirates Stumble Out the Gates

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Lady Pirates. Green River was swept against Escalante and Wayne before traveling to Grand on Tuesday. There, the Pirates played the Red Devils tough.

Green River tied the game up in the second set with a 27-25 win. The third set also needed additional serves, but Grand came out on top 29-27. Again, the fourth set was a dog fight, but once more the Red Devils took care of business, 25-22, to win it 3-1.

Green River (0-3) will look for its first win on Thursday at home against North Sevier (0-2).