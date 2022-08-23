Lady Panthers Bring Out the Brooms

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After a couple of tough games to tip off the season, the Panthers were finally back home on Thursday against Dugway.

Pinnacle took it to the Lady Mustangs in the first set 25-15 for an early lead. There were a few mental mistakes on Pinnacle’s side in the second, but the Panthers overcame them for a 25-19 set win. Pinnacle then made it a clean sweep in the third, dominating Dugway 25-15.

Darolani Motte and Madison Sasser each recorded three aces to lead the team. Meanwhile, Sasser and Orionna Manchester logged one kill apiece.

The Panthers (1-2) will next head to Merit Preparatory Academy (0-1) on Tuesday.