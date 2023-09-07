Lady Pirates Take Rivalry Game

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The highly-anticipated matchup between Green River and Pinnacle took place on Wednesday. The cross-county rivalry always brings a lot of excitement to the court as the teams battle it out.

Wednesday’s matchup took place in Green River. The Lady Pirates used their home court to their advantage, taking the opening set 25-14. The second set mirrored the first as Green River won 25-14.

It all came down to the final set as Pinnacle fought to stay alive and Green River looked for the sweep. The Lady Pirates used the momentum from the opening sets to take the third 25-9, earning the 3-0 sweep.

Green River (2-3, 1-1 Region 19) will next host Whitehorse (0-3, 0-0 Region 19) on Friday. Pinnacle (4-2, 0-2 Region 19) will face Whitehorse the following day for an afternoon matchup.