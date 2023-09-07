Late Rally Not Enough for Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The Pirates traveled to take on the 2022 1A State Champs for a region matchup on Wednesday. Green River was looking for revenge after falling to Piute earlier this season.

The Thunderbirds got on the scoreboard first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Piute added another run in both the second and third innings to extend its lead.

The game was blown wide open in the bottom of the fourth when the Thunderbirds exploded for 10 runs. The Panthers responded with two runs in the fifth inning, but it was not enough as Piute took this one 15-2.

Raul Mendoza and Jason Hernandez both had an RBI for Green River in the game. Hernandez also took his turn on the mound, sharing the pitching duties with Cristian Mendoza and Rolando Anguiano.

Up next, Green River (2-8, 1-7 1A South) will welcome Wayne (9-7, 6-3 1A South) on Friday. The region action will get underway at 3 p.m.