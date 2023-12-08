Lady Spartans Bounce Back Against Union

The Lady Spartans played the Union Cougars at home on Thursday. They were coming off a couple tough losses from a tournament last week in Uintah, but they rebounded in a big way against Union.

The Lady Cougars were playing competitive in the first half, but Emery found the 23-22 advantage by halftime. The Lady Spartans hit their stride in the second half, gaining a lead and holding onto it to win the game 50-39.

Junior Katelyn Nielson could not miss, scoring 20 points on 12 shots. She went 67% shooting for the night and snagged nine rebounds. She also added on a steal and a block on the night.

Kenadie Maughan had nine points in the game with five boards and a steal, while Saige Curtis scored eight points to go along with three rebounds and a steal. Addie Hurst shared the ball well with seven assists for the game. She added on four points, three boards and a block.

Next up, the Lady Spartans (5-2) will hit the road to face Beaver (4-1) on Friday night. Then, on Tuesday, the team will welcome the undefeated Juab Wasps (5-0) to Castle Dale for Emery’s first region game of the year.