Jensen Commits to USUE Volleyball

Dani Jensen, a senior at Carbon High, has committed to join the USU Eastern volleyball team. Jensen was a two-year starter at Carbon, playing the libero position. She was an integral part of the team, totaling 103 aces, 697 digs and 920 receptions as a Lady Dino.

“We designed our serve receive around her so we could give her as many opportunities to pass the ball as possible,” said Carbon head coach Teresa Mower. “Her precision in passing enabled us to be more in system for our serve receive.”

Mower continued, “Offensively, she had a great serve. Defensively, she held her own on digs. Dani was a great leader for her teammates both on and off the court. We are excited to watch her compete at the next level.”

Jensen signed her commitment on Monday in front of friends and family. USU Eastern gave the Lady Dino a warm welcome and coaching staff expressed excitement for Jensen to join the team.

“Utah State Eastern has been a huge part of my life for the past eight years and next year I get to officially join the Eagle family,” said Jensen. “I want to thank my parents, coaches and teammates for helping me reach my lifelong goal of playing college volleyball.”