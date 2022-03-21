Lady Spartans Bring Big Bats

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

St. George was the destination this weekend for the Lady Spartans, who competed in a tournament. Amazingly, Emery scored double-digit runs in each of its five games.

They first faced off against Bonneville, where they lost 13-10. After that, it was all Spartans. They had a rematch against Bonneville and took it 15-1. Then, against Skyline, Maddy Childs pitched a shutout and Emery won 10-0. The runs continued on Saturday where Emery beat Dixie 11-7 and Altamont 13-1.

Over the five games, Madi Bunnell led the way at the plate, going 8-14 with a double, three triples and a homer. She tallied 10 RBIs and five runs scored in addition. Tylee Norton finished 9-18 with a double, triple, home run and seven ribbies. Also with seven ribbies was Cambrie Jensen to go along with her two doubles and two home runs. Brynlei Luke went deep as well as the Spartans displayed some impressive offensive prowess.

Jensen was not just imposing at the plate, but in the circle as well. She started two games and picked up three wins, finishing with a 1.174 ERA. Childs had the most strikeouts with 11 through her seven innings. In addition, Aspen Tylor pitched well with her 2.118 ERA.

This week, Emery (5-3) will begin region play with a pair of home games. First up is Grand (1-7) on Wednesday and then Canyon View (4-5) on Friday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.