Lady Spartans Fall in Region Finale

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were on the road on Friday to take on Grand. The Red Devils were ready to play and immediately went on top 2-0.

That score remained until the bottom of the fifth when Grand struck for four more runs to go up 6-0. On the other side, Emery could not get anything going and would eventually fall 7-1. The Spartans were held to just four hits and two walks.

At the plate, Brooklynn Ekker went 2-3 while Cambrie Jensen went 1-3 with a double and Jalynn Fox went 1-2 with a walk. Maddy Childs did not have her best stuff in the circle as she gave up six runs on 11 hits through five innings.

The loss snaps Emery’s four-game win streak, but the Spartans will have one final game to regroup. On Monday, Emery (15-7, 5-3) will travel to South Sevier (10-10) to wrap up the season.