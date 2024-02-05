Lady Spartans Get Road Win Over Falcons

The Lady Spartans (12-8) traveled to Cedar City to play the Canyon View Falcons (11-10) on Thursday night for a region matchup. Going into the game, the two teams were sitting next to each other in the Region 12 standings.

Both teams would get off to a slow start in the first quarter, with a low but close score of 7-6. The Lady Spartans found their footing in the second quarter, scoring 17 points and giving them the lead going into the half, 24-15.

The third brought a solid scoring quarter for both teams, but Emery still had a nice gap going into the fourth, 40-32. Canyon View wasn’t able to slow the Lady Spartans down as Emery put up 18 in the final quarter to win 58-41.

Kenadie Maughan was fantastic down low, putting up 18 points for the Lady Spartans. Aliya Lester had a nice shooting night as well, getting a couple from deep. Katelyn Nielson rounded out Emery’s double-digit scorers as she recorded 10 in the game.

Both teams go to a 7-5 record in Region 12, tying with the Juab Wasps, who also have a 7-5 record. All three teams trail the Richfield Wildcats and the Carbon Dinos, who sit at 11-1 in region play.

Emery will travel to face the crosstown rival Carbon Dino squad on Tuesday night. After that, on Thursday, Emery will have its last regular season game on Thursday against the North Sanpete Hawks, who have a 2-10 region record.