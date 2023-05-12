Lady Spartans Give it Their All

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Despite a first round upset against #9 South Summit in the 3A State Softball Tournament, the #8 Lady Spartans rebounded after dropping into the loser’s bracket. The team went on to demolish #16 Ben Lomond (15-0) to advance to a matchup against #7 Morgan on Thursday.

The Lady Spartans came roaring out of the gates, plating four runs in the opening frame. Emery added two more in the second inning to take the early 6-0 lead. The Spartans strung together three more runs in the fourth before Morgan found an answer.

Emery had a 9-0 lead when the Trojans plated two in the fourth. The Spartans were not deterred as they added two more runs in the fifth to take the 11-2 lead. The Trojans managed one run in the fifth and four in the seventh, but it was not enough as Emery took this one 11-7.

Aspen Taylor got the win on the mound. She went six innings, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one. Taylor also added an RBI in the game. Brooklynn Ekker led the team at the plate with three RBIs while Jaylynn Fox, Madilyn Bunnell and Emjae Adair all had doubles.

The win against Morgan advanced the Spartans to a matchup against #5 Providence Hall on Thursday evening. The bats were cooler for Emery in the evening game as the team didn’t get on the board until the fifth inning.

Providence Hall opened the scoring in the first inning, plating one. The Patriots added two more in the third to take the 3-0 lead before the Spartans answered back in the fifth. Emery scored another in the sixth, but it was not enough as Providence Hall added three more to take the 6-3 win.

Taylor was once again on the mound for Emery. She also helped the team with a double, but it was not enough as the Spartans were bumped from the state tournament.

Emery ends the season 14-12 overall and 4-4 in region play.