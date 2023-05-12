Carbon Advances to Semifinals

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Carbon Dinos have made easy work of the 3A State Baseball Tournament, dominating three different teams to make it to the semifinals. To put it in perspective, the Dinos have only allowed one run between three opponents while plating 35 of their own.

#2 Carbon opened the tournament on May 6 against #18 North Sanpete. The Dinos got the easy win, 16-1, to advance to a matchup against #10 Grantsville. Carbon once again proved its dominance with a 9-0 victory.

This led the Dinos to the quarterfinals matchup against #3 Canyon View on Thursday evening. While Carbon won two of the three games against Canyon View this season, the Dinos were looking for revenge after Canyon View won the final region matchup on April 14, the Dinos’ only loss during region play.

Carbon wasted no time in the opening frame as the team plated two runs to take the early lead. The Dinos really blew the game open in the second, however, plating an impressive six runs. The fire in the second inning was fueled by Ridge Nelson, Michael Vigil and Camden Wilson. These Dinos sent several runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Canyon View tried to find an answer in the game, but Wyatt Falk was too much. The Dino pitcher gave the Falcons no wiggle room, throwing a no-hitter. Carbon added two more runs in the fifth inning to take the dominate 10-0 victory.

Falk was phenomenal on the mound, surrendering zero runs on zero hits over five innings. He struck out eight and only walked one. Nelson, Vigil and Wilson led the offensive onslaught as they recorded two RBIs apiece. The Dinos were perfect in the field, not committing a single error.

With the win, Carbon advances to the semifinals game against #1 Juab on Friday. Carbon and Juab met earlier this season, a matchup that the Wasps won 9-4. Friday’s matchup is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Kearns High School. 3A State Baseball finals games will be streamed live online at teamhive.live.