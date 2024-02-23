Lady Spartans Hold Off Bulldogs *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans were set to take on the Judge Memorial Bulldogs on Thursday night for the last game of the evening during the State Tournament hosted at Sevier Valley Center.

The Bulldogs started the game with intensity, going on a quick 0-7 run, forcing a timeout by the Lady Spartans. Aliyah Lester started off the Emery scoring, hitting a three pointer from her spot on the wing. A couple possessions later, Kabree Gordon would also get a three-pointer for her team as they lessened the Bulldogs lead at the end of the first to 14-10.

Karleigh Stilson started off the second with a nice drive inside for two. Two possessions later, Stilson brought the ball down the court, with no one putting pressure on her. She put up the three without hesitation to give the Spartans their first lead of the game.

Kennadie Maughan would score the next four points for the Lady Spartans in the paint with great post moves. Lester would drive inside, drawing the defenders as she found Katelyn Nielson for the assisted layup as the Spartan run continued.

Maughan would get four more, as well as another score down low from Nielsen, bringing the score at the break giving Emery the lead, 27-20.

Libby Faimalo would start off the second half with a nice offensive rebound, turned to two points. Stilson would then get another three-pointer to go, bringing the Spartan lead to seven. Gordon would follow, scoring another three for her as well and a nice drive inside for two as the third quarter closed out.

Emery was ahead eight points in the beginning of the fourth, which eventually dwindled down to just three, but the Lady Spartans kept the distance until the final moments of the game, securing the win, 55-45.

Emery will play on Friday at 4:10 p.m. against the Grantsville Cowboys, who were seeded at number one in the tournament, broadcast live on etvnews.com/livesports.