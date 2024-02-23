Huntington City Council Welcomes New Businesses and Guests

By Julie Johansen

Huntington City Council held their February meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21. All council members, Gloria Wilson, Judd Beagley, Devin Wilson, Lesa Miller and Tom Kay, along with Mayor Leonard Norton, were in attendance.

The first agenda item was the approval of three new business licenses, Lawn Tech Group, LLC, Mangum Taxidermy, and O G Mobile Nails.

Sheriff Tyson Huntington then addressed the council, presenting his “State of Emery County Sheriff”. This has been his first year as sheriff and he summarized his staff, their assignments, accomplishments and help for the citizens of Emery County. He emphasized Huntington City in his reports. The large amount of drugs seized, the work with a canine officer and the association with Grand County and other agencies in Utah were among his report.

Dennis Worwood then introduced himself to the council. He was announcing his candidacy for Emery County Commissioner. Worwood was the former USU Extension Agent in Emery County from 1982 until retiring in 2018. He told of the many opportunities he has had to serve the county. He has been on the public lands board, county economic development committee, Emery County Fair board, Ferron City Council and Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show for 42 years.

Worwood explained that his platform is “Put Emery County First”. He handed the council a list of his priorities and asked for their consideration in his run for county commissioner.

Mayor Norton then reviewed the council assignments and responsibilities for the coming year. Bids for the flowers for the city planters had been sought but only one business had replied after several requests. The council approved buying them from Anderson’s Nursery in Richfield for 2024.

A Privacy Policy will be placed on the city website which will help to keep citizen customers information private. The Hansen Planning Group, hired by the state, will be reviewing the subdivision ordinance for Huntington City.

Mayor Norton reported the water usage for the past year, stating that both culinary and secondary water use was average. He appreciated the wise use of water and conservation by the citizens.