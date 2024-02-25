Lady Spartans Place Second in State *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Lady Spartans were set to play the Richfield Wildcats for the 3A State Championship on Saturday night. After an amazing intro for the team and staff, the Lady Spartans had taken the court.

Emery would start off with a great move down low for the guard Karleigh Stilson, followed by a great post move from Kenadie Maughan, with the assist by Libby Faimalo. With a minute remaining in the first, Maughan again scored the basket down low.

With the first quarter in the books, Emery trailed the Wildcats, 8-13. Richfield picked up some steam in the beginning of the second, jumping to a 19-10 lead. Kali Jensen would end the run with a solid three-pointer, assisted by Stilson.

After a missed basket by the Spartans, Faimalo grabbed the offensive boards and rewarded herself with the basket for two. Aliyah Lester then drove down the lane, drawing the and-one opportunity. After a successful completion, Faimalo came out of nowhere to take the ball away from Richfield, drawing and completing an and-one opportunity herself.

The lead was at six going into the break with a score of 29-23, in favor of the Wildcats. Jensen had a nice left-handed layup, driving into the paint. A few possessions later, Stilson found Lester beyond the arc, as she knocked down another three for the Spartans.

Beginning the fourth quarter, the lead dwindled down to just five points. After a drive inside by Lester, she found Jensen from three-point range, bringing the Wildcat lead to two points with six minutes remaining.

Jensen then made a smart drive inside, for the easy finish, followed by a huge shot from Lester after a pump fake. The score was all tied up with under four minutes left in the game. After a couple successful baskets by Richfield, the foul game was in play. The Lady Spartans would eventually fall to the Wildcats, 56-49.

Emery’s season would come to an end after a great showing of heart and teamwork. They proved themselves to be one of the best teams in 3A after an incredible season and excellent showing at the state tournament.