Lady Dinos Receive Fourth Place in State *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos had a matchup with the Grantsville Cowboys for the third-place game in the 3A state tournament. Grantsville came into the tournament ranked at number one, but fell to Emery in the semifinals matchup.

Madison Orth and Bailey Johnson both started the game off with nice mid-range jumpers. Orth would again make a mid-range shot, with the score midway through the first, 10-6, Grantsville. Off the inbound, Amiah Timothy made a great euro-step inside for two.

Jacie Jensen would join in with the mid-range shooting, getting her shot to fall for the Lady Dinos. Jensen then found Orth, for a three-point shot, as the Dinos trailed by two after the first. In the second quarter, the score was 16-14, Grantsville.

The Cowboys went on a 6-0 run in the first five minutes of the second quarter. Timothy stopped the run with a nice stop and pop from the top of the key. Johnson then would score down low with the assist from Jensen. With the half coming to an end, Timothy scored again off a tough contested layup.

After the break, the score was 28-21, in favor of the Cowboys. After a couple minutes in, Carbon would find their first basket, scored by Timothy from the foul line. Johnson then had a nice turnaround jumper, scoring two more for the Dinos. Timothy would score a couple more to close out the quarter, after Grantsville had another big run, giving them the lead after three, 46-34.

Timothy started the fourth off with a nice contested layup, for two. Followed by Orth with a tough move inside, also scoring a layup. Orth would then find Timothy on the wing, for a solid three-pointer for the Lady Dinos.

With three minutes left in the game, the Cowboys lead grew to 18. The lead was too much to come back from, bringing Carbon’s amazing season to an end. Timothy led the Dinos with 20 points, along with eight rebounds and a block. Orth finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals.