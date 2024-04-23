Lady Spartans Put on a Show for Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Emery softball team hosted the Delta Rabbits on senior night for a region matchup. The Rabbits would strike first, with a run in the top of the first. Emery would answer back with two runs in the bottom of the first with two big solo shots from Brooklyn Ekker and Madi Bunnell.

The game went scoreless for the next three innings, until the Lady Spartans had a big inning in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs. They would put three more up in the bottom of the sixth, securing the win by mercy rule, 11-1.

Brooklyn Ekker pitched three innings, ending with one hit and one run scored in her three innings. Offensively she had a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in the game. Madi Bunnell finished the game with a home run and touched home plate three times in the game for three runs scored.

Tailynn Minchey ended her night with a double and a run scored, batting .500. Alexis Ungerman also went .500, scoring two runs as well for the Lady Spartans. Morgan Luke would finish with two runs batted in. Kallee Lake finished out the game on the mound, ending with seven strikeouts, with no runs allowed and one hit.

Next up for Emery, they travel to Mount Pleasant to face the North Sanpete Hawks (8-2) on Tuesday. Following that will be their final game of the regular season as they take on the Canyon View Falcons (6-2) in Castle Dale.