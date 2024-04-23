Carbon and Emery Soccer Goes to Overtime *Photo Gallery*

Emery soccer hosted senior night on Friday, as they faced the Carbon Dinos in a region rivalry battle. With the first half in the books, Carbon was sitting with the lead, 1-0.

The Spartans were battling hard and were not ready to give up, as Seth Winter would score a goal for the Spartans, tying the game at one a piece. With the teams heading into overtime, the Dinos would get the goal needed to end the game. Tyler Morris ended his night with a goal and an assist, while his teammate Edwin Acosta-Sanchez had the other goal scored for the Dinos.

Carbons will have one more game Tuesday against Canyon View, as they prepare for the state tournament in the second round on May 1. Emery will also get a first round bye, but before that, they will travel to face the Manti Templars on Tuesday as well for their final game of the regular season.

Photos by Maxwell Misner

Photos Courtesy of James Huggard