Lady Spartans Set for Spring Season

The Lady Spartan softball team has started the year off well, winning their first two games of the early season. They went 4-4 in their region last year, with a 14-12 overall record. The team hopes to improve in the now larger Region 12 that includes North Sanpete, Carbon, Manti, Richfield, Delta, Canyon View and Juab.

Some notable athletes returning this year are Kallee Lake, who will be taking the mound on several occasions for the Spartans, as well as Brooklyn Ekker, a senior that has recently signed with Colby Community College in Kansas. Ekker had a .458 batting average with 15 RBIs last year.

Shannon Johnson, who had 16 RBIs, four doubles and a couple home runs last season is returning alongside Madi Bunnell. She boasted 17 RBIs, eight doubles and a couple homers for the Spartans last season. Finally, there is Katelynn Nielson, who had three home runs, a couple triples and doubles, with 13 RBIs for Emery.

With many other athletes that are going to be the future of the team in years to come, Emery Softball looks to be in good hands.