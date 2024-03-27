Emery Golf to Honor Teammate This Season

For his third year as Head Coach of the Emery golf program, Kasey Edgehouse is set for the season with help from assistant coach Mel Hugentobler.

“This year I will be bringing back three starters from last season. The three returning starters are Cheyanne Bingham, Claire Lindsey and Chloe Wagner. Cheyenne will continue to be the number one, with Claire right behind her in the two spot. Both of them worked hard last year and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do this year,” said Edgehouse.

He continued, “We have one of the hardest regions in three-way, with the expansion to eight teams. Richfield is the defending region champ and runner up in state. They always bring a great team to the table. This will be the first year that we see Juab, Manti, Delta and North Sanpete.”

When asked about his expectations of the team, he replied that just like every other season, the goal is to make it to state and figure out a way to day two as a team. Last season, the team was two strokes out of going as a team, though there were two girls that qualified individually for the second day of state.

“Golf is known as the game of life… so as a coach, I like to instill honesty, integrity and hard work. Golf requires all three of those to be successful and move forward,” Coach Edgehouse said in regard to his coaching style, before finishing with, “Unfortunately, this off season we lost one of our players to a tragic accident. The girls have really rallied together to honor and remember Kristen Beagley. Kristen will be our honorary captain.”