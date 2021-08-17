Lady Spartans Stumbling Out of the Gates

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery returned to the pitch in early August, ready to get the season underway. It’s been a tough stretch for the Lady Spartans as they lost 9-1 to Payson, 2-0 to American Heritage and 8-0 to Uintah.

Emery had a big bounce-back game against Gunnison Valley where the Lady Spartans recorded six goals, three in each half. Kaydee Sermon, BreElle Parkins, Tenyson Allred, Aspen Hansen, Madi Bunnell and Beka Barnett all scored in the match. Parkins also tallied two assists. Emery took the contest 6-0 for its first win.

Last Thursday’s game against Parowan did not go as planned. The Lady Rams ran away with it 7-0.

Emery (1-4) will host North Sanpete (1-0) in its home opener on Tuesday. The Spartans will then head to South Sevier (0-0) on Thursday.