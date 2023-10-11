Lady Spartans Take Care of Canyon View

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

After besting Canyon View earlier this season, Emery was looking for a repeat on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans used their home court to their advantage, sweeping the visiting team 3-0.

Emery opened things up with an easy 25-14 win in the first set. The Black and Gold followed that up with another victory, 25-17, in the second. Canyon View tried to rally in the third, but it was not enough as Emery took the set 25-21.

Up next, the Lady Spartans (23-4, 9-3 Region 12) will host rival Carbon (18-5, 9-3 Region 12) on Thursday. The game will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports at 6:30 p.m.